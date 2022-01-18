ITV documentary appears to show Prince Andrew's number in Epstein's ‘little black book’

Prince Andrew’s number appears to have been found in Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘little black book’ of contacts.

During ITV’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile documentary, journalist Ranvir Singh calls a number listed in the book under “Duke of York” with Buckingham Palace listed as the address.

The call goes to voicemail, and a voice that Ms Singh claims “sounds like Andrew” reads an answerphone message asking the caller to leave a message.

Prince Andrew, who denies all claims against him, was last week stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages.

