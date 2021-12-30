Alan Dershowitz has suggested the Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict “weakens the case against Prince Andrew”.

Mr Dershowitz, who was previously Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer, appeared on the BBC in a controversial interview on Wednesday night.

He spoke about why Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused both him and Prince Andrew of abuse, was not called as a witness in Ms Maxwell’s trial.

“This case does nothing at all to strengthen - in any way - the case against Prince Andrew,” Mr Dershowitz said.

“Indeed, it weakens the case against Prince Andrew considerably.”

