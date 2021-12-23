Ghislaine Maxwell: Jurors to continue deliberations on Monday after pausing for Christmas weekend

Jurors involved in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial in New York City have paused their deliberations for the Christmas period, meaning the British socialite will spend her 60th birthday in jail. The jury carried out their third day of deliberations on Wednesday before telling Judge Alison Nathan that they did not want to continue their discussions the next day.

The fourth day of deliberations is now expected to take place on Monday. Ms Maxwell stands accused of grooming underage girls to be abused by the late, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which she denies.

