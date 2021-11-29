Watch live as the six-week trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to begin in New York City.

Opening arguments will be heard this morning as the much-awaited case begins.

The trial is being held at the Manhattan federal court where Maxwell, 59, will face charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

Ms Maxwell, who had friendships spanning decades with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Sign up to our newsletters here.