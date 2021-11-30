The six-week trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has begun in New York City on Monday.

The trial is being held at the Manhattan federal court where Ms Maxwell will face charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.

Prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told jurors that in the 1990s, Ms Maxwell would procure girls for Epstein via the “ruse” of a massage.

In response, her defence said that Ms Maxwell was being made a scapegoat because Epstein’s death led her accusers unable to seek justice.

