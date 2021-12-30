Ghislaine Maxwell team will appeal guilty verdict, says attorney

Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney has said that her legal team will appeal her client's guilty verdict at her sex trafficking trial.

Lawyer Bobbi Sternheim said "We firmly believe in Ghislaine's innocence. Obviously we are very disappointed with the verdict, we have already started working on an appeal and we are confident that she will be vindicated."

Maxwell was found guilty of five out of six the charges levelled against her, which included sex trafficking of minors.

Sign up to our newsletters here.