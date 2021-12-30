Gloria Allred, a lawyer representing some of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, has suggested the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell "sends a message to other sexual predators".

Maxwell was found guilty on five out of the six sex trafficking charges she faced on Wednesday afternoon, following a trial in Manhattan.

"This does send a message to other sexual predators and those who conspire to sex traffic underage girls," Ms Allred said, also praising the victims for coming forward to "bravely" testify.

