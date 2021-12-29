Watch live reaction outside court after Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of five sex trafficking charges

Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of five of the six charges at her sex trafficking trial.

Specifically, the British socialite was found guilty of conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, and sex trafficking of minors.

Ms Maxwell was only found not guilty of one charge: enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.