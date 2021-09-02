A southern right whale has been filmed seemingly playing with a paddleboarder by playfully nudging them in the ocean. As the migration season of the Southern Right Whales gets underway in the Argentine Patagonia locals and visitors are thrilled by the sight of the curious animals. Footage captures the whale gently nudging the paddleboarder forward before swimming directly underneath them. The 50700lb creature then circles the person before re-approaching for another look. “They are rare moments, it is something that is prohibited,” said Oscar Comes, a local watersports tourism operator.