Aerial footage shows an enormous 60-metre wide sinkhole that has opened up in Santa Maria Zacatepec in the Mexican state of Puebla.

The sinkhole, which is filled with water, first appeared in a farmer’s field in the rural area of central Mexico on Saturday. It has been expanding by dozens of metres daily, with big chunks of earth breaking away from the rim, and is threatening to swallow a house teetering on its edge.

A sinkhole forms when water dissolves surface rock, which is often easily-eroded limestone.