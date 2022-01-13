Activist Gina Miller launches new party to oppose 'elective dictatorship' in Westminster

Anti-Brexit activist Gina Miller has launched a new political party aimed at opposing what she calls the “elective dictatorship” in Westminster.

At the sparsely attended launch of the True and Fair Party at the QEII Centre on Thursday, Ms Miller said it was time for change, hitting out at both the Tories and Labour.

Miller has promised to clean up politics and push for a constitutional overhaul saying there had been an “erosion of trust” in the political system.

