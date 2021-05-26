A young woman who was detained along with Belarus dissident journalist Roman Protasevich when the Ryanair plane they were travelling on was intercepted by a fighter jet and diverted to Minsk has appeared in a video at a detention centre.

Sofia Sapega, 23, and Protasevich, 26, were both arrested after their flight from Greece to Lithuania was forced to land in Minsk on Sunday.

In the video, Sapega admits to being the editor of a social media channel that has disclosed the personal information of Belarusian law enforcement personnel.