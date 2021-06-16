This video shows the moment a police officer rescues a baby deer that is trapped in a wrought iron fence in California.

In the officer’s bodycam footage, the fawn can be seen struggling and bleating in distress as its body is stuck between the pickets.

The officer pushes the little animal back through the fence. Once freed, it lies next to the fence, appearing to pant, as the officer can be heard saying: “It’s just tired.”

Finally, the fawn scampers off.

“An officer was able to free the fawn and it quickly rejoined its mother,” the Glendale Police Department wrote on Facebook.