A woman in Virginia was saved by a sheriff’s deputy who rescued her from underneath an overturned vehicle, following a crash.

Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said deputy Jon Holt “went into overdrive” after witnessing the flipped car, and the woman’s children cry in fear, on 7 May.

According to officials: “Deputy J Holt took quick action and was able to physically lift the vehicle up enough for the driver to manoeuvre her head out to safety.

“Through sheer will and determination due to fearing the female may succumb to her circumstance in front of her panic-stricken child.”