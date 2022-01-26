GMB empty-chairs Liz Truss as minister fails to attend interview amid party scandal

Good Morning Britain filmed an empty chair this morning after government minister Liz Truss failed attend an interview amid the Partygate scandal.

This morning's (Wednesday) presenter Adil Ray told viewers no government minister had booked to appear on the programme to address the birthday party controversy - despite Foreign Secretary Liz Truss having given media interviews elsewhere this morning.

Host Susanna Reid said: “We would like to talk to a government minister about it this morning, but unfortunately we can’t.

"We’ll keep you updated on that situation. The chair is empty.”

