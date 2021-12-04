YouTuber drives down freeway on go-kart

A YouTuber drove a go-kart down the freeway in Sherman Oaks early on Wednesday (1 December).

The Go-Kart driver, together with a group of other content creators were filming the stunt on the 101 Freeway, before being pulled over by the California Highway Patrol.

According to the CHP’s West Valley Division, the group admitted the stunt was aimed at the online video platform and the go-kart driver was cited for unlawful operation/impeding driver.

CHP officials said in the Facebook post: “Absolutely zero social media content is worth putting your life or others in danger.”