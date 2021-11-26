Hundreds of people in Hastings, Minnesota were up bright and early to get in a morning run before the Thanksgiving meal.

The Gobble Gait morning run has been raising money for charity for more than 20 years with many families making it their traditional way to kick off the holiday season.

Covid canceled it last year and, and as FOX 9 photojournalist Dan Sundem shows us, those who participated were thankful to be back together.

