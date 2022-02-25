Gold and palladium prices soar as Russia-Ukraine tensions continue

Palladium, gold and other precious metals’ prices are skyrocketing due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The cost of palladium has reached seven month highs on Thursday, 24 February, as supply worries intensify due to the attacks.

Gold prices have now shot up to an 18-month high.

Sanctions placed on Russia by the United States have caused worries for the market, as this could cause the country to significantly tighten their supplies of palladium, which is used to make autocatalysts.

Sign up to our free newsletters here