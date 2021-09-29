A disgruntled golfer banned from his local club pours weed killer over a course green, causing nearly £16,000 worth of damage.

CCTV captures Glen Newton, 55, wearing a balaclava while pouring fertiliser across the green of Woolley Park Golf Club in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

Newton waves the can of fertiliser over the green near the third hole during nightfall.

Leeds Crown Crown Court heard he was chased off by the owner and groundskeeper.

Newton’s membership was terminated in 2020 after having “issues” with the club owners.

He was handed a three-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £10,000 compensation.