CCTV footage shows the moment a golfer who was banned from his local club took revenge by pouring weed killer over a course green and caused nearly £16,000 worth of damage.

Glen Newton was spotted wearing a balaclava and pouring the fertiliser across the green on the third hole before being chased down by the owner and groundskeeper at Woolley Park Golf Club in Wakefield.

Mr.Newton was later arrested and pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage which came to a total of £15,837.