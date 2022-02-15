Google Maps users make horrifying discovery deep inside Russia

Google Maps users have been left horrified after making an eerie discovery in the depths of Russia.

The eerie indentation on Google maps marks the spot of a former Gulag correctional labour camp in Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Images show the hallowed ground where deconstructed buildings lie in piles of grey rubble.

An eagle-eyed online user discovered it was the Norillag labour camp.

Prisoners on the camp were made to build the complex and dig for copper and nickel.

The Gorlag camp of Norillag system was the place of the major Gulag revolt, known as the Norilsk uprising.

