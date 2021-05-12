A Republican governor has dared to cross former president Donald Trump, claiming the former commander-in-chief is “dividing our party”.

It has been rare for high-profile Republicans to criticise Trump, given the sway he still holds with many GOP voters.

Speaking to CNN’sNew Day , Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson urged Republicans to drop their fealty to the former president.

“Whenever we do not have the president in power from our party, you have divided leadership ... and former President Trump is dividing our party,” Hutchinson said.