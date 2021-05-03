Republican Senator Susan Collins hoped Donald Trump “learned his lesson” after she voted against convicting the former president following his first impeachment trial.

She voted to convict him after he was impeached a second time earlier this year for inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked her whether she believes Mr Trump “learned a lesson” or learned “he can get away with anything”.

She claimed her “lesson” remarks came from an “interview that was grossly misedited.”