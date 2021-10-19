Michael Gove was shielded by police after being ambushed by a mob of anti-vaccine protesters.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities was swarmed by the angry crowd - some of whom carried cameras and other equipment - as he walked through Westminster.

Police officers quickly stepped in to separate Mr Gove from the group, forming a human barrier around him.

The incident comes amid calls for increased protection for MPs, just days after Sir David Amess was murdered during a constituency surgery.

