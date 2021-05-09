Michael Gove has indicated that the next stage of lockdown easing will go ahead as planned, despite fears over the possible spread of Covid-19 variants.

Mr Gove told Sky’s Sophy Ridge that he is “genuinely worried” about variants of concern like the India variant, but added that he anticipates the prime minister will announce tomorrow that more restrictions will be lifted on 17 May.

He also confirmed that “friendly contact” like hugging will be allowed while speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr. Oxford vaccine chief Professor Andrew Pollard told Mr Marr that it’s time to “start relaxing some of those restrictions”.