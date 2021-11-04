Anneliese Dodds, the Labour Party chair, has criticised the government over "dirty, sleazy politics".

Her comments came following a vote to rewrite rules on how MP conduct is policed, which in turn saw Tory member Owen Paterson avoid a 30-day suspension.

"Boris Johnson has got to look again at this, otherwise that name of Owen Paterson is going to go down as a byword for dirty, sleazy, corrupt politics," Ms Dodds said.

The government have since announced a U-turn on the decision and will instead seek cross-party talks on changes to MP conduct rules.

