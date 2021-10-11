A grieving husband believes his wife’s life would have been saved “if the doctor paid a home visit” rather than offering a phone consultation.

Anton has been left to raise three children alone after his 44-year-old wife died of cancer three months ago.

He told LBC that when she developed “very serious pain” he “begged” the GP to pay a home visit, to advise him whether to take her to the cancer unit straight away or not.

Instead, the GP sent a rapid-service nurse who carried out some basic tests and she was only taken to hospital after collapsing.