A grandmother and her granddaughter, 6, were kicked out of a hotel in the middle of the night after reviewing it 3/5 stars.

Susan Leger, 63, was climbing into bed on the first of a three-night stay at the Baymont Inn & Suites in Helen, Georgia, when hotel manager, Danny Vyas, ordered her to leave after calling the police.

During the 911 call, Mr Vyas told a dispatcher Ms Leger's review claimed "the room was dirty and the place is rundown.”

Police officers escorted the woman and her young granddaughter from the property and to another hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.