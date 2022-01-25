Grant Shapps says Tories 'understand concern' over Boris Johnson's lockdown birthday party

Grant Shapps said he "understands the sense of concern" that voters have after it was revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a birthday party during the first Covid-19 lockdown in June 2020.

"I understand the sense of concern about the sort of reports we see on the front of the newspapers," the Transport Secretary said.

Mr Shapps insists the prime minister received a birthday cake and then left after less than 10-minutes.

Up to 30 people from the PM's interior are thought to have attended the event in the Cabinet Room in celebration of Mr Johnson's 56th birthday.

