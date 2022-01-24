Watch live as transport secretary Grant Shapps gives update on Covid travel rules

Transport secretary Grant Shapps is giving an update on Covid travel rules on Monday (24 January).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already announced that Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England are being scrapped.

“What we’re doing on travel, to show that this country is open for business, open for travellers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been double vaccinated,” Mr Johnson said.

It’s expected that Mr Shapps will confirm the news during his update, while a number of other minor changes could also be announced.

