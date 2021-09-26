Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed the fuel crisis was a “manufactured situation” caused by a leak to the media by a road haulage association, after panic buying hit petrol stations across the country.

The minister made the comments after announcing plans to recruit 5,000 lorry drivers and 5,500 poultry workers until Christmas Eve in a bid to tackle the shortage of workers.

However, business groups said the temporary visa scheme as “too little, too late” and the equivalent of “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”