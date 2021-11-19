Grant Shapps has responded to criticism of the Government for breaking promises on improving rail services and scrapping the Leeds to Midlands leg of HS2.

The Transport Secretary told BBC Breakfast that “betrayal is a strong word” as the “vast majority” of journeys would be faster as a result of the new Integrated Rail Plan.

Mr Shapps said that promises he and the prime minister had made to build HS2 and Northern Powerhouse rail were “absolutely being fulfilled”.

