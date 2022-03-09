Grant Shapps says UK has ‘impounded’ private jet under new Russia sanctions

Boris Johnson’s government has used new aviation sanctions to impound a private jet in Hampshire, after making it a criminal offence for Russian planes to enter UK airspace.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said airport operators can now detain a Russian aircraft, or one suspected of being chartered by a Russian, under a sanctions law tightened in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.