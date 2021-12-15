Grant Shapps says Shaun Bailey did “absolutely the right thing” by resigning from London Assembly, after he was pictured at a party during lockdown.

Shaun Bailey’s team organised the gathering in the basement of the Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) in December 2020.

The Transport Secretary added that it was “disgraceful” and “unacceptable” to break the rules and “there will be consequences”.

Four of Mr Bailey’s campaign staffers were disciplined last week by CCHQ for holding the “raucous” event.

