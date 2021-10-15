Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says ‘there’ll be food on the table’ and people ‘will be able to buy things’ this Christmas.

The politician spoke to Good Morning Britain and admitted he can’t guarantee all products will be available due to the international supply issues.

Mr.Shapps said: “We’re certainly not in that position. I spoke to Felixstowe Port last night, the biggest port in the country and they say, of course things are very busy but it’s flowing as well, so goods will continue to arrive as normal.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here