Western Australia Police have called off the search for a swimmer, reportedly a British expat, who was attacked by a shark.

Paul Millachip was swimming at a Perth beach on Saturday when he was attacked by what witnesses described as a 15-foot great white.

Acting inspector Troy Douglas said: “We have been unable to locate or find anything resulting from that shark attack at this point in time and as a result, a decision has been made to suspend the search.”

His wife added: “Rest in peace, Paul. He died doing what he loved.”

