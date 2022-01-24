Swimmers stranded as large great white shark lurks around popular diving spot

Two sunbathers were rescued from a rock near an Australian town after a great white shark lurked nearby, thwarting their attempt to swim back to shore.

Aerial footage captures the predator calmly swimming through the crystal clear waters around the popular Esperance diving spot.

The stranded swimmers are seen watching the shark from the safety of the rock.

An alarm was sounded nearby alerting beachgoers of the predator’s presence, but those on the rock were stranded.

The Esperance Goldfields Surf Life Saving Club carried out 28 rescues over three days this summer

