Huge fire engulfs Greek ferry carrying hundreds of people off Corfu coast

A ferry carrying almost 300 passengers was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out on the car deck early on Friday.

Italian and Greek boats rushed to evacuate the 290 people onboard after the ship burst into flames near Corfu in the Ionian Sea.

The Greek coastguard later confirmed that 11 people were missing and rescuers were trying to reach two still trapped on the Euroferry Olympia.

It was en-route to the Italian port of Brindisi, having departed the Greek coastal city of Igoumenitsa, when the fire broke out.

