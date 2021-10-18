The torch-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be held on October 18th at the ancient Olympia site in Greece.

The Olympic flame collector will use a concave mirror to gather sunlight to light the torch in front of the Temple of Hera at the ancient Olympia site.

The flame will then be handed over to the Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee at a ceremony held at the Panathenaic Stadium in Greece the day after.