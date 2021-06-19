A Greek helicopter pilot formally accused of the murder of his British wife, Caroline Crouch, can be seen hugging his mother-in-law.

Babis Anagnostopoulos is due to appear in court Friday after claiming that she had been killed in a home invasion.

Police detained the 33-year-old pilot and flight instructor on Thursday for the May 11 killing of Crouch, 20, who died of suffocation at their home outside Athens.

The pilot had claimed that robbers had broken into their home and tied up and gagged the couple in their bedroom.