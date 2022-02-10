Green Man Festival trailer shows best moments ahead of 20th anniversary

Green Man festival has announced the first wave of acts who will be performing at its 20th anniversary celebration.

The event is returning once again to its setting of the Brecon Beacons in Wales, with previously announced acts for 2022 including headliner Michael Kiwanuku.

Joining the Mercury Prize-winning artist as fellow headliners are electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, indie duo Beach House, and pop act Metronomy.

Also on the lineup are Bicep, New York band Parquet Courts, Ezra Furman, and Americana artist Valerie June.