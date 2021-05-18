A film by environmental activists Greenpeace takes a jab at the UK government’s claims to be a global leader in tackling plastic pollution, by showing Westminster drowning in a surge of plastic waste.

The animated film sees Boris Johnson extolling the UK’s actions to reduce plastic waste outside 10 Downing Street when plastic bottles begin to rain down on him.

The prime minister is then swept away by a gigantic wave of rubbish – which Greenpeace says represents the 1.8 million kilograms of plastic the UK dumps on other countries every day, with a devastating effect on local people and wildlife.