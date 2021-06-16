This is the moment a Greenpeace protester parachuted into the stadium during the Germany-France Euro 2020 match in a botched publicity stunt that left two people injured.

Footage from the stands shows the parachutist dropping a soft ball from above the Munich stadium with a protest message to tournament sponsor Volkswagen. But then things go wrong as the parachutist flies into the wiring of an overhead camera.

“Technical difficulties forced the pilot to an emergency landing in the stadium,” Greenpeace said in a statement on Tuesday apologising for the stunt.