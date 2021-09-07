Texas Governor Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in the state by saying victims of rape and incest have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.

Abbott was heavily criticised for the comments on social media as many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks into their term.

When asked why the governor was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term, Abbott said it didn’t “require that at all” and said the state’s number one priority was to stop rapes happening in the first place.