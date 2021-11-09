Housing Secretary Michael Gove has told MPs that the government “failed” the residents of Grenfell when appearing before the House of Commons’ Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee on Monday (8 November).

It is Gove’s first appearance before the committee since taking over the role of housing secretary during a government reshuffle in September.

Gove said: “We collectively – the department, some in local government, others in the private sector – failed people at Grenfell and there are people who were and still are in buildings where there is a significant risk.”