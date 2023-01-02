‘Grenfell’ graffitied on Ulster stadium in apparent sponsorship protest

This video shows the exterior of Ulster Rugby’s Kingspan Stadium, which had been graffitied overnight with the word “Grenfell”.

The graffiti appears to protest against Ulster’s principal sponsor, Kingspan, which was found to have provided Grenfell Tower with 5% of the insulation that caught fire in 2017, which led to the deaths of 72 people.

“Our enquiries have just begun and we would appeal to anyone with information, particularly householders in the area who may have CCTV or other footage which may assist, to contact police", PSNI Sergeant Whiteside said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.