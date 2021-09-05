Activist Karim Mussilhy has suggested that the government "want Grenfell to be forgotten" amid reports the tower is set to be demolished over safety concerns.

Mussilhy, a member of the advocacy group Grenfell United, spoke to LBC on Sunday morning and revealed that those bereaved and the survivors of the disaster don't trust the government.

"They want this tower down as quick as possible. They want Grenfell to be forgotten," he said.

"The only thing that's reminding everybody about what happened at Grenfell is the tower standing at the moment."