Climate activists Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and Martina Comporelli speak to the media following meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.

According to Draghi’s office, Italian prime minister and current president of the G20 is meeting Greta Thunberg in Milan on Thursday.

Thunberg is joined by thousands of young people in Italy’s financial capital to protest and speak directly to policymakers, both remotely and in person, to list and discuss proposals to tackle global warming.

The meeting with Draghi will also be joined by fellow activists Vanessa Nakate, from Uganda, and Italian Martina Comparelli.