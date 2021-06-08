This video shows the moment a group of people and their dogs are rescued by a helicopter after being stranded on an inflatable flamingo off Alaska’s coast.

The large, bright pink inflatable can be seen next to the castaways, who are marooned on offshore rocks near Kodiak Island. The US Coast Guard chopper hauls up the people and their pets one after the other.

“Regrettably, the pink inflatable pool-floatie flamingo the souls blew in on did not appear to survive,” according to YouTube user Buoy4AK, who shared the footage.