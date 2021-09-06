Guinea’s president has been detained by soldiers in an apparent coup d’etat, with video showing 83-year-old Alpha Conde tired and disheveled in military custody.

In an announcement on state television on Sunday, coup leader Col Mamadi Doumbouya said the country’s borders had been closed, its constitution had been dissolved and Conde deposed.

Gunfire and explosions had earlier been heard near the presidential palace in the African nation’s capital.

Conde, who has been in power for more than a decade, had seen his popularity plummet since he amended the constitution to allow him to seek a third term in office last year.